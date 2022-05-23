Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to post sales of $670.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $666.08 million and the highest is $675.81 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $501.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.