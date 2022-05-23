Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.
In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.
FWONK opened at $62.39 on Monday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.