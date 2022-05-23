Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

FWONK opened at $62.39 on Monday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

