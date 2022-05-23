Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,111. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

