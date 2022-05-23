Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

