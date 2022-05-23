Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

