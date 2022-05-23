Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $70.45 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

