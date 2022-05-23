Fred Telling Acquires 65,718 Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling acquired 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $18,401.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 917,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fred Telling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Fred Telling acquired 15,303 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $3,978.78.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.29. 292,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Oragenics ( NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

