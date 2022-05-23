Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

FRLN opened at $0.74 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 120,536 shares in the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

