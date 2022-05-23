freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.08) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.29) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock opened at €22.90 ($23.85) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.86. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.