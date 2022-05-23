Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.