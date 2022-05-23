Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

