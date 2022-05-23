Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Frontline by 44.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

