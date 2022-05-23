FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Issued By B. Riley

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Blockchain in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Applied Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

In other Applied Blockchain news, Director Virginia Moore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at $612,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 324,572 shares of company stock worth $755,821. Corporate insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

