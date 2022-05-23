FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.16).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

GLMD stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

