FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kelt Exploration in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

KEL stock opened at C$6.50 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

