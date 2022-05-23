FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.