FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter.
TSE:KEL opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.
In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.
About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Articles
