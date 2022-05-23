FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nicox S.A. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nicox in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Edison Inv. Res analyst P. Hemami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Nicox stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Nicox has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

About Nicox

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

