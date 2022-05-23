FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

RY opened at $99.17 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.