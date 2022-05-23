FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SIGA stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

