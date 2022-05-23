FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zurich Insurance Group AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.