FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.