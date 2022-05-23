FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 85,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

