FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWMAY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

