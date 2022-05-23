FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.41.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. In the last quarter, insiders bought 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $471,306.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

