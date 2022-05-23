FY2022 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.