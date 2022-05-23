FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Decreased by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

