FY2022 EPS Estimates for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Reduced by Analyst

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.