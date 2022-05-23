FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.