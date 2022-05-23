FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
