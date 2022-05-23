FY2022 EPS Estimates for REE Automotive Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43).

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REE. DA Davidson cut their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of REE opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.