FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

