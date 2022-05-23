FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Issued By DA Davidson

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report released on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 3.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 3.09 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

