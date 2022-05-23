FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DCC plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DCC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Truckle now expects that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCC’s FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($100.59) to GBX 7,855 ($96.83) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,150.33.

DCCPF stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. DCC has a 1 year low of $74.93 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

