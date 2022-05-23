FY2023 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.37.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

