FY2023 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Raised by Stifel Firstegy

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.65.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

