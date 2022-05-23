FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 251.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,069.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.