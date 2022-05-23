FY2023 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Decreased by Analyst

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRXGet Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday.

HRX opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$13.46 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.01. The firm has a market cap of C$520.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

