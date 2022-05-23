FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Target stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. Target has a 1-year low of $150.89 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

