FY2023 EPS Estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Reduced by Analyst

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.
Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$299.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.
