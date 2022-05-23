FY2023 EPS Estimates for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Reduced by Analyst

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$299.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.

In other news, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,887.30. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$48,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,577 shares in the company, valued at C$960,192.81. Insiders sold a total of 94,600 shares of company stock valued at $145,858 over the last quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.