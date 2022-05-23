FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.35.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$24.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.84. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

