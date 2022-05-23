FY2026 Earnings Estimate for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Shares of GDS opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GDS by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.