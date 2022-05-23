Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.