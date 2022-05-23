Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
