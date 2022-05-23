Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) CEO Eric I. Richman Buys 4,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) CEO Eric I. Richman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,235.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 49,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,699. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 8.63.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.