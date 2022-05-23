Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 298.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

GANX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.