Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 298.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
GANX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
See Also
