GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

