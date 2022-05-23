Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $10.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $250.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.29. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

