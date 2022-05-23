Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $766.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

