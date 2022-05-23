Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

NYSE G traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

