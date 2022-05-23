Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode Sells 2,845 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,238. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

