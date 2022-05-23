GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 228.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.83. 2,058,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

